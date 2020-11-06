Police seek suspect death of woman shot in car in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was shot while driving in Omaha, Nebraska.

Police said in a news release Friday that they are looking for 18-year-old Jaquan Haynes in the Oct. 29 shooting of Nomi Herrera.

Herrera died at a local hospital a day after she was found in the driver’s seat of her car. Officers responded to a report of an accident and found that her car had gone off the road.