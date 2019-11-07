Police seek driver in New Milford hit and run

Police are investigating a hit and run crash which occurred on Railroad Street in front of the former New Milford train station around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The evading vehicle was described as a dark colored, possibly blue or black, Volkswagen Beetle. Note: This is not the actual vehicle in the crash. less Police are investigating a hit and run crash which occurred on Railroad Street in front of the former New Milford train station around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The evading vehicle was described as a ... more Photo: New Milford Police Photo: New Milford Police Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Police seek driver in New Milford hit and run 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD - Police are investigating a hit and run crash which occurred on Railroad Street in front of the former New Milford train station around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The evading vehicle was leaving the public parking lot of Railroad Plaza when it struck the rear bumper of another vehicle waiting in traffic,” police said.

“The evading vehicle was described as a dark colored, possibily blue or black, Volkswagen Beetle or Fiat 500, style vehicle.”

Police said the vehicle possibily has minor front-end damage.

“The driver of the evading vehicle is described as a white female with little or no hair.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Petersen at (860) 355-3133 or dpetersen@newmilfordpolice.org.