Police search for car after fatal pedestrian crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in New Haven say a 42-year-old man is dead after being struck by two cars, one of which left the scene.

Investigators say the man was attempting to cross Ella Grasso Boulevard just before midnight Saturday when he was hit.

One vehicle stayed at the scene, but the other took off.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Officials are asking any witnesses who might have information about the vehicle that fled to call the New Haven police department.