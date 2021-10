DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested in a fatal crash that happened in August in Polk County and was instigated, police say, by a display of road rage.

Steven Elmer Clark, 35, of Indianola, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in on counts of vehicular homicide by driving recklessly and vehicular homicide by drag racing, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.