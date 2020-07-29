https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Police-say-man-shot-to-death-in-eastern-15442429.php
Police say man shot to death in eastern Missouri's Hillsdale
HILLSDALE, Mo. (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri are investigating the shooting death of a man in the city of Hillsdale, officials said.
Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting and found a man inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Medics later pronounced him dead at the scene. Another person in the car was uninjured, police said.
Investigators said the shooting occurred when two suspects got out of a car, fired into the victim’s car, then drove away. No arrests had been reported, and the victim's name had not been released by Wednesday morning.
