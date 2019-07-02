Police say another body's been found in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say another body has been found in Iowa City.

The first body was found in Ralston Creek around 6:45 a.m. Monday, and police say the second was found around 2:45 p.m. Monday. The second was found at a makeshift campsite under a U.S. Highway 6 bridge.

Authorities haven't released the names of either person or other details about the deaths.

No arrests have been reported.