Police say 2 shot in northeast Kansas City; woman dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman is died after she and a man were shot in a northeastern Kansas City neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to Independence and Indiana avenues around 11:15 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting, Kansas City police said in a news release. Arriving officers found both victims down on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover. Police have not released their names.

Detectives had no information on who the shooter might be, police said in the news release. Detectives canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses, and crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene.