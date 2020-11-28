Police release names of people killed in Interstate 95 crash

NEWARK, Del (AP) — Police in Delaware are releasing the names of the two people who died after a crash earlier this week that involved four vehicles on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Newark.

The Delaware State Police said Saturday that Lorenzo Deer, 29, of North East, Maryland and Erin Sheets, 25, of Delmar, Delaware were killed as a result of the Wednesday evening accident.

Police said a man traveling north lost control of his vehicle, hit a concrete barrier and came to a stop in the left lane. Deer pulled over on the shoulder to check on the driver but was struck by a vehicle that veered to avoid hitting the disabled car. He landed on the interstate’s left southbound lane, where another vehicle hit him.

At the same time, the vehicle that initially struck Deer continued to travel out of control until it hit the back of a car driven by a Sheets, who had slowed down to assist the disabled motorist. Her car then hit a concrete barrier.

Other occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries or were not injured.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.