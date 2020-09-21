Police release name of man struck, killed on I-95

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have released the name of the man struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket over the weekend.

Ricardo Masariegos, 57, was struck at about 9 p.m. Saturday while walking on the highway.

Masariegos was walking in the breakdown lane, then began crossing the highway, before being hit in the southbound high-speed lane, state police said.

The driver stopped and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Masariegos was believed to be homeless, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, however police say speed and alcohol were not factors.