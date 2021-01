WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Police have identified one of the victims in Friday's shooting at a Walla Walla home.

The Walla Walla Police Department said Saturday that 72-year-old Gerald W. Taylor was the man officers found dead at the scene. A 43-year-old man was also found at the home with a gunshot wound and was taken to a regional medical center. That man's condition was not released.