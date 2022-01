BOSTON (AP) — The man who died in a wrong-way crash on a Boston highway this weekend has been identified by state police as a 31-year-old Everett resident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV was heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when it struck two northbound vehicles, a Logan Airport Express bus and a pickup truck, state police said in a statement.