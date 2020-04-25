https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Police-recover-body-of-boy-who-vanished-while-15225923.php
Police recover body of boy who vanished while fishing
SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (AP) — State Police have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing nearly a month ago while fishing with his father in southeastern Michigan.
A family member discovered the body of Jaxon Oaks in the Huron River on Friday, WWJ-AM reported.
The boy and his father, Justin Oaks, 29, vanished during a fishing trip in South Rockwood on March 29. They were boating on the Huron River between Lake Erie and the I-75 overpass.
Their boat was recovered April 5. Police say Justin’s body was located at the mouth of Lake Erie on April 13.
