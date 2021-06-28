Police probe fire that destroyed 2 homes, damaged building

BRIGHTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont fire investigators are probing the cause of a fire in Brighton that destroyed two homes and damaged a commercial building last week, Vermont State Police said Monday.

Investigators have video footage and still images of a vehicle leaving the area on Railroad Street just minutes before the fire started on Wednesday, state fire officials said. The Brighton Fire Department responded to the report of a loud explosion and fire. When firefighters arrived, one house was completely engulfed in flames and had started to collapse and another was on fire, state police investigators said.