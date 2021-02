NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police are looking for a 29-year-old Massachusetts man as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Yale graduate student last weekend in Connecticut, authorities said Wednesday.

The person sought for questioning in the case, Qinxuan Pan, should be considered armed and dangerous, New Haven police chief Otoniel Reyes said at a news conference. Pan's last known address is in Malden, Massachusetts, and he graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.