Police looking for truck believed involved in fatal crash

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities are asking for help from the public in locating a truck that may have been involved in a deadly motorcycle crash.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Carr, of Woburn, was killed late Monday night after his motorcycle crashed on Interstate 95.

State police and the Middlesex District Attorney's office said in a joint statement on Thursday that a preliminary investigation has determined that a multi-axle dump truck, or tractor trailer, was likely involved in the crash.

Officials said the truck may be red or maroon in color and have damage to the tire or wheel area.

Any motorists who might have seen a truck of that description near Exit 35 in Woburn around midnight Monday, or any repair shops that might have serviced such a vehicle, are urged to contact authorities.