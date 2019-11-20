Police looking for missing bar owner find body

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police looking for a missing Connecticut bar owner say they have found a body but are not saying whether it’s the woman they are looking for.

Waterbury police say a body was found in a wooded area of Wolcott on Tuesday, a few miles from where 26-year-old Janet Avalo-Alvarez was last seen.

Police have called her disappearance “suspicious.”

Waterbury Chief Fernando Spagnolo would not comment on the gender of the body but said “information and evidence” led investigators to Wolcott.

Authorities are working to positively identify the body.

Avalo-Alvarez was last seen Nov. 12 at La Guacara Taina, the Waterbury bar she co-owns with her boyfriend, Alfredo Esmerli Peguero-Gomez.

Peguero-Gomez’s car was found at a New Jersey airport. Police have called him a person of interest in the case.