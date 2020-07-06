https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Police-investigate-robbery-turned-homicide-in-15388495.php
Police investigate robbery-turned-homicide in Kansas home
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after finding a homicide victim inside a suburban Kansas City home while responding to a burglary.
Olathe police say the burglary was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday in Olathe. The victim was a 42-year-old woman. Her name wasn't immediately released.
Police say the killer apparently fled before officers arrived.
