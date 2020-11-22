Police investigate multiple shootings in Maryland county

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland county are investigating three separate shootings that injured five people, including a 9-year-old boy.

WTOP reports that Prince George's County Police said the shootings happened Saturday evening at different locations around the county.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds near a country club. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Two other men were listed in critical condition after a shooting near a gas station.

And police were called to a home where they found a 9-year-old boy had been injured from flying debris from a shooting. He was taken to a hospital and treated for minor scratches.

Police have not announced suspects in any of the shootings.