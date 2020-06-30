https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Police-investigate-fatal-stabbing-in-Worcester-15377469.php
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in Worcester early Tuesday morning, city police said.
Officers reponded to Cutler Street for reports of a stabbing at about 1 a.m., the department posted on its website.
Officers located the man, who was taken to a city hospital where he was pronounced dead
The victim's name was not made public and there was no word on arrests.
No additional information, including a possible motive, was released.
Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them.
