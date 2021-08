MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A human body has been found in a storage facility in Milford, Massachusetts, officials said.

Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, tells the Milford Daily News that investigators, for now, are treating the incident as an “unattended death.”

She declined to provide details such as whether the body was that of a man or woman, or provide a cause of death.

The body was found inside a storage unit Tuesday and investigators were at the scene Wednesday.