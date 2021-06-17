Police in Kansas seeking driver whose car slammed into crowd

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are seeking a driver whose car slammed into a group of spectators at a sideshow over the weekend, seriously injuring one man.

The sideshow — a street demonstration of car stunts that are usually deemed illegal — drew about 100 people to First Street and Osage Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said. During the show, a 1990s Ford Mustang was spinning circles when it slid into the crowd and hit a 24-year-old man who suffered a broken neck and broken leg, police said.