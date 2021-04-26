Police in Belarus block rally marking Chernobyl anniversary April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 4:10 p.m.
1 of6 Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks with local residents in the town of Bragin, some 360 km ( 225 miles) south-east of Minsk, Belarus, Monday, April 26, 2021. Alexander Lukashenko took part in a requiem rally on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Maxim Guchek/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Monday enforced tight security measures to prevent an opposition rally marking the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe.
The military and police flooded the center of the Belarusian capital, Minsk, blocking central avenues to thwart a planned march. Police arrested about 20 people, according to the Viasna human rights group.