Police identify victim in personal watercraft collision

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities have identified the victim in a fatal accident involving a personal watercraft as a physician from Maryland.

Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police say Dr. Stephen Greenhouse of Bethesda, Maryland, died Saturday after his watercraft collided with another personal watercraft.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Roy's Creek off Assawoman Bay in Sussex County.

Greenhouse was pronounced dead at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland.