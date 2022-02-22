Police identify suspect, victim in Portland protest slaying Feb. 22, 2022 Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 2:03 p.m.
Police respond to a fatal shooting in the area of Normandale Park in Northeast Portland on Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 43-year-old man who remains hospitalized in serious condition is suspected of fatally shooting a woman following a confrontation between him and anti-police protesters at a Portland, Oregon, park, authorities said Tuesday.
In a statement, the Portland Police Bureau identified the suspect as Benjamin Smith. Detectives were working with prosecutors to review potential charges, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Smith had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.