Police identify man, woman killed on St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified a man and woman found fatally shot on a city street.
Police on Tuesday said the victims were 27-year-old Jonathan Young of St. Charles County and 25-year-old Desha Davis of Vinita Park.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police found a car and a van stopped beside each other, with the bodies of the two victims between the vehicles. Both had been shot several times.
Officers found a 1-year-old boy at the scene. The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was determined to be unhurt.
No arrests have been made.
