ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police identified on Saturday the 43-year-old man who was fatally shot outside St. Louis home a week ago.

Officers found Patrick Evans of St. Louis with a puncture wound when they responded to a call for a burglary about 11 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the city's College Hill area, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.

A 60-year-old man told police he had been inside the house when he heard a prowler at his back door. He said he fired at him when the man tried to enter through a kitchen window.

The man who fired the shot was taken into custody. Police have not released his name.