Police find 'inactive' pipe bomb outside Buffalo post office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police say that for the second day in a row they've discovered a fake homemade bomb placed on the streets of Buffalo.

Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told reporters that police responded on Saturday morning to a report of a device outside a post office on South Park Avenue. They briefly closed off surrounding streets while they examined it and determined it was what he described as an "inactive pipe bomb."

Rinaldo said the device was similar to two others discovered Friday outside the Buffalo Police Department's South District station.

Authorities were retrieving video from the post office but had not yet identified a suspect.

The FBI is also investigating