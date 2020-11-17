Police fatally shoot man after standoff in SE Indiana

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in southeastern Indiana have shot and killed a man who fired gunshots at them during a nearly four-hour standoff, state police said.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. Monday at a home in Batesville, 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.

Batesville Police went to the home about 8 a.m. on a call of a disturbance there, and officers evacuated an adult female and three children from the home.

While an officer stood outside a garage door attempting to make contact with the man inside, a shot was fired by the suspect toward the officer, who received minor injuries when struck by debris caused by the shot.

Shortly after 11:00 AM, additional shots were fired by the suspect from inside the home, and when he left the garage with a handgun, officers opened fire on him, striking him, police said.

The man later died at a hospital, police said.

His name was not immediately released.