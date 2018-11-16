Police chief sues town, selectmen over contract dispute

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police chief has filed a lawsuit against the town he works for and two members of the select board after they voted to not renew his contract and formed a search committee to replace him.

The Milford Daily News reports that a lawsuit filed by Milford Chief Thomas O'Loughlin alleges the selectmen don't have the authority to not renew his contract.

O'Loughlin alleges the board's actions have damaged his reputation and he is seeking $510,000 in damages.

Selectmen William Buckley and William Kingkade Jr., who both voted in favor of not renewing O'Loughlin's contract, are named in the suit.

O'Loughlin has been chief since 2002. He has three years left before Massachusetts' mandatory retirement age of 65.

A lawyer for the town declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

___

