Police chief: Player was laughing and joking, then collapsed

AMITE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana high-school sophomore has died after a football practice held late to avoid summer heat.

Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabonna tells news outlets that 15-year-old Terrance Allen was laughing and joking with teammates when he collapsed in the locker room about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He says officers and firefighters began CPR as soon as they arrived at Amite High Magnet School, but Allen died at a hospital about 9:40 p.m.

Police tell WBRZ-TV that Allen had no known medical problems.

WVUE-TV reports that the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office was to perform an autopsy Thursday to determine a cause of death.