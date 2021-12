WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old Delaware youth has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes related to the death of a young adult more than six months ago, state police announced on Friday.

The unnamed juvenile male from Millsboro had been held at the state-run Ferris School treatment facility where state troopers went on Thursday for his arrest. He was arraigned in Family Court and remains in state custody on a $130,000 bond, Delaware State Police said in a news release.