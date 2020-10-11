Police blame fatal New Britain shooting on ongoing dispute

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in New Britain early Sunday, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 3 a.m. and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot would. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting victim was a 20-year-old man whose last known address was in Farmington. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.

The New Britain Police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute. No other details were released.