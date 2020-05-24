Police arrest man who shot at paramedics on medical call

MONTEZUMA, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia man could face criminal charges for shooting at paramedics.

Jimmy Spradley Jr. was arrested Friday afternoon, Montezuma Police Chief Eric Finch tells WMAZ-TV.

Macon County paramedics and first responders were approaching a home when someone shot a gun at them, Finch said.

Police officers responded and special response team members entered the home, arresting Spradley.

Spradley has a history of mental illness and was taken to a Macon hospital, the police chief said..

Charges are pending against Spradley, although Finch did not name them.