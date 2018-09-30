https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Police-are-searching-for-missing-18-year-old-13269933.php
Police are searching for missing 18-year-old woman in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police say they're searching for a missing 18-year-old woman last seen in northwest Reno.
They say Katrina Denoce was last seen in the area of Somerset Town Square at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police say she was recently released from a hospital and is on medications.
They told the Reno Gazette-Journal that Denoce has the social maturity of a 12-year-old and may be nonverbal if approached by an unknown person.
Denoce is described as being five-foot-six-inches tall, 165 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.
___
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com
View Comments