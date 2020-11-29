Police announce arrest in deadly Glendale shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a woman wounded, Glendale police said Sunday.

In a statement, police say a wounded man and woman were encountered inside a vehicle in central Glendale on Saturday evening. They were transported to hospital facilities for treatment and the wounded man was pronounced dead.

Vincel Lee Perkins was arrested in connection with the shootings. It was unclear where Perkins is being held and whether formal charges have been filed.

It's wasn't immediately known if Perkins had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

No further information was immediately available.