Police and residents rescue 6-foot snake from car engine

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Police and bystanders teamed up to rescue a six-foot long snake that had wrapped itself around the engine block of a car in Connecticut.

East Windsor police say the reptile, possibly a boa constrictor, had to be removed from a resident's vehicle on Thursday.

Police wrote in Facebook post that it "was not exactly the call" they were expecting on the holiday. In a follow-up, they said "This may surprise you but we, the police, are not normally in the business of wrangling snakes."

The reptile was put in a crate and will be turned over to a nature center.

Police speculated that the snake was an escaped pet and said they tried calling an animal control officer or some other expert, but none were available because of the holiday.