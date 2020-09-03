Police: Woonsocket shooting victim dies at hospital

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A man shot in Woonsocket earlier this week has died, sparking a homicide investigation, police said Thursday.

Percy Standifer, 33, was shot early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responding to Logee Street for a report of gunshots found the city resident behind a nearby address, Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine said in a statement.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for emergency surgery, but he died Wednesday night, police said.

No one else was injured and police have not announced any arrests.

No other information was made public.