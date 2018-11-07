Police: Woman struck, killed while crossing street

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a pedestrian has been struck and killed.

Authorities say the woman was struck in Glastonbury on Tuesday night as she crossed the street. She was taken to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities haven't released the victim's identity. Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Sgt. Corey Davis says visibility wasn't good and the victim wasn't in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. Davis says the victim also had on dark clothing.

An investigation continues.