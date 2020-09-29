Police: Woman's body found in Sierra Vista desert; No ID yet

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a desert area of Sierra Vista, according to police who are trying to identify the body.

Police said the body was discovered around 6 p.m. Monday and there were no visible signs of trauma.

They said the death doesn’t appear to be related to a drive-by shooting that occurred in the city earlier Monday.

The body was taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police said the department’s Special Operations Bureau is conducting the death investigation.