Police: Woman charged after hitting kids with car, killing 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman accused of hitting two children with her car, killing one of them, is facing vehicular homicide and other charges, authorities in Tennessee said.

Ebony Lin Robinson, 28, was backing up her car Sunday at an “unusually high speed” in a parking lot at Overlook Ridge Apartments when she hit the children, news outlets reported, citing Nashville police. Both were taken to a hospital and one later died, police said.

An officer said he smelled alcohol on Robinson's breath and found a cup in her car that smelled of tequila, an arrest affidavit said.

After Robinson failed a sobriety test, she became verbally combative with bystanders and didn't cooperate with officers trying to arrest her, police said.

In addition to vehicular homicide, she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving without a license and resisting arrest, according to Davidson County court records.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she has an attorney.