Police: Virginia teen dead, child wounded after shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gunfire outside an apartment building in Virginia killed a teenager and wounded a 3-year-old girl, news outlets reported.
Richmond police said a 15-year-old boy was struck by gunfire outside the building Tuesday night and went into an apartment, where he died.
The 3-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in another apartment. She was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said.
Officials have not identified a suspect.
