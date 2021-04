AP

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — A vehicle on a Georgia interstate unexpectedly changed lanes ahead of a van that went out of control, rolled onto its side and slid across two lanes, bursting into flames and killing six women inside, authorities said Wednesday.

Gwinnett County police released their initial accident report and identified the victims killed in the Saturday wreck, many of whom were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof.