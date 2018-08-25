Police: Van slips, fatally crushes man working under it

NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a Long Island man has been crushed to death by a van as he worked under it.

The accident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday in North Amityville.

Suffolk County police say 59-year-old Michael Callejo was working under a 2001 Ford van when the vehicle apparently slipped out of gear and crushed him. Callejo was pronounced dead at the scene.