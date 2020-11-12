Police: Trooper shoots man armed with knife in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper shot a man armed with a knife in the Boston suburb of Malden on Thursday, authorities said.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Procopio said Revere Police were called around noon about a man acting erratically at a supermarket. The man left after the store asked him to and began walking down the street toward Malden.

Shortly after, police got a 911 call about a man in the street with a knife near the Revere-Malden line, Procopio said. A trooper who responded and a Malden officer who joined shortly after repeatedly told the man to drop the knife while walking alongside him, but the man did not comply, Procopio said.

The officers eventually tried to physically restrain the man, who struggled with the officers, and the trooper fired his gun, Procopio said.

"The suspect was struck by the discharge but continued to be combative even after being wounded. The officers were ultimately able to physically subdue him and place him into custody," Procopio said.

Officers recovered a knife from the man, Procopio said. Police did not immediately release the man's name.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office typically handles cases in Malden, but the district attorney has asked the Bristol County prosecutor's office to investigate the shooting “to avoid any appearance of a conflict” because the trooper used to work in the detective unit affiliated with Ryan's office, Procopio said.