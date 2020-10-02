Police: Recycling truck worker struck and killed by vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An employee of a recycling company has died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the incident occurred Thursday in Chesterfield County.

Police said a TFC Recycling truck stopped and the worker got out to collect recyclables. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee then attempted to pass the truck and struck the worker.

Police identified the victim as Matthew L. Pitchford, 57, of Richmond.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Pitchford remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.