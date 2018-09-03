Police: Passed out man woke up, drove into firefighter

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man who was found passed out behind the wheel of his car woke up when firefighters approached and drove into one of them.

Worcester firefighters responded to the scene Sunday night, where they found 29-year-old Kristopher Nater, of Worcester, passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Police say Nater woke up while two firefighters approached the vehicle and drove at them.

Both firefighters tried to get out of the way. One of the firefighters was hit by the vehicle. Police say Nater drove away but officers later found him and arrested him.

The firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Nater faces multiple charges during arraignment in District Court at a later date. It is unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.