Police: Oklahoma jail worker beaten, stabbed by inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County Detention Center employee who was taken hostage over the weekend was beaten and stabbed by inmates during the ordeal, police said Monday.
The Oklahoma City Police Department released additional details about the incident Saturday in which two officers shot and killed an inmate who was seen holding a makeshift weapon to the employee's throat. The employee, whose name wasn't released, was transported to an area hospital “with injuries incurred from being beaten and stabbed by inmates while being held," police said in a narrative about the incident.