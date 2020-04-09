https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Police-Missing-toddler-found-dead-in-swimming-15189853.php
Police: Missing toddler found dead in swimming pool
COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — A 2-year-old Rhode Island boy who climbed out of a window was found dead in a swimming pool, authorities said.
The Coventry boy was in his parents' care when he climbed out of his first-floor bedroom, police Lt. Matthew Blair said in a statement.
Police found him in the pool Wednesday afternoon while responding to a missing-child report. The boy was pronounced dead at Kent Hospital.
No charges have been filed. The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families was notified.
