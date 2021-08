CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The leader of a local ministry was charged with stalking a Walmart employee in Tennessee and was also accused of resisting arrest after trying to bite police officers, officials said.

Timothy Meyer, 46, of the Birchwood community north of Chattanooga, was arrested at a Chattanooga Walmart and charged with stalking, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, the Times Free Press reported.