Police: Michigan State student home in Chicago fatally shot

CHICAGO (AP) — A Michigan State University student was fatally shot in an apparent domestic incident that happened while she home on break in Chicago, police said.

Lyniah Bell, 19, was shot in the head late Friday evening in an apartment on the city's South Side, authorities said. A witness told police Bell was in the bedroom when they heard the gunshot and found her with with the head wound.

Police said a person was is in custody with charges pending.

Attending MSU was Bell's dream and she was planning to major in business and journalism, family members said.

“She loved it,” her cousin Sam Brown told The Chicago Tribune. “Sometimes it felt as if she’s at home there and she was visiting us.”

The freshman college student had graduated from North Lawndale College Prep in Chicago where she participated in a theater club and was a National Honors Society member.

“We just can’t say enough good about the positive impact she had on the school community,” said Garland Thomas-McDavid, the Chicago charter school's president. “She will be missed dearly, and our hearts grieve alongside her mother and family.”